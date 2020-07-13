'For Love of the Game' Fans Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston After Her Death

Actor Kelly Preston passed away late Sunday at the age of 57 after two years of facing breast cancer. Her husband of nearly 30 years, John Travolta, confirmed the news with a statement. This news of her death prompted a multitude of responses on social media as fans expressed their condolences and offered prayers for the family. Many others decided to revisit her starring role in 1999's For Love of the Game.

Twitter was flooded with comments about the sports drama starring Preston and Kevin Costner. Fans expressed the belief that this movie is an all-time classic, and Preston made it even better. These Twitter users said that For Love of the Game was Preston's best role in a long career of popular films. Others, however, told sad tales of rewatching the iconic film on Sunday night and waking up on Monday to the news of Preston's death.