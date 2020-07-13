'For Love of the Game' Fans Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston After Her Death
Actor Kelly Preston passed away late Sunday at the age of 57 after two years of facing breast cancer. Her husband of nearly 30 years, John Travolta, confirmed the news with a statement. This news of her death prompted a multitude of responses on social media as fans expressed their condolences and offered prayers for the family. Many others decided to revisit her starring role in 1999's For Love of the Game.
Twitter was flooded with comments about the sports drama starring Preston and Kevin Costner. Fans expressed the belief that this movie is an all-time classic, and Preston made it even better. These Twitter users said that For Love of the Game was Preston's best role in a long career of popular films. Others, however, told sad tales of rewatching the iconic film on Sunday night and waking up on Monday to the news of Preston's death.
RIP #KellyPreston 💔 “For love of the game” will forever be my favorite of her’s. pic.twitter.com/g2gen6NIyl— ArlezzyReactions (@OMGLEZY) July 13, 2020
Still pretty bummed. “For Love of the Game” is my favorite baseball movie. 😩💔 pic.twitter.com/xNrWH2ElHn— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 13, 2020
Way underrated imo— James Koh (@JamesDKoh) July 13, 2020
It was just on as background this morning when I saw Kelly died. So sad.— Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 13, 2020
Was trying to remember what movie it was that she was in and yup it was that when I looked last nite. RIP 🙏🏾— 🇺🇸Cliff Callero🇵🇭 (@SSF_Fog32) July 13, 2020
Vastly underrated film— Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) July 13, 2020
A really strange coincidence: Last night before bed I decided to rewatch For Love of the Game. Woke up today and the first thing I heard on my alarm clock radio was the sad news about Kelly Preston’s passing.— skauniversal (@skauniversal) July 13, 2020
OMG ... I just read about Kelly Preston. She kept that private and I will say that I do understand her wanting to do that.
My fav movie of hers is For Love Of The Game. I really love that movie.
So sad.July 13, 2020
“You're this perfectly beautiful thing. You can win or lose the game, all by yourself. You don't need me.” - Jane Aubrey describing Billy Chapel, For Love of the Game
RIP #KellyPreston pic.twitter.com/MXFuxylUpE— Eduardo Solano (@EduardoSolano23) July 13, 2020
For Love of The Game, What a Girl Wants, Cat In The Hat, Jerry Maguire. Some of my favorites. This is the worst.— Alicia 🔮⚰️🕷 (@aliciamarino10) July 13, 2020
RIP, #KellyPreston 💔 pic.twitter.com/pRnvwWY3vI
When I think of Kelly Preston performances, I think of ‘For Love of the Game’ .. RIP #kellypreston and prayers to the family. #forloveofthegame pic.twitter.com/5wbunb0S9E— Lauren Phillips 💬 (@PopCultureXOXO) July 13, 2020
So very sorry to hear this sad news. FOR LOVE OF THE GAME (1999), which she starred in with Kevin Costner, is one of my top favorite baseball films. https://t.co/UcwnYNyZL7— Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) July 13, 2020
Very sad news to come across. She was the same age as my mother. I'm praying for her family. The 1999 film "For Love of the Game" was one of my favorite baseball movies of all time. Kelly Preston was perfect in that role. She'll be greatly missed! 💗— DreamTeamApple 🍎 (@DreamTeamApple1) July 13, 2020
To honor the life of Kelly Preston, I’m going to watch For Love of the Game another two dozen times. I know it’s cheesy. But any baseball movie with Kevin Costner and John C. Reilly has a special place in my big dumb heart. ❤️ She was a beautiful actor💔— Kayla Thomas 🌞 (@kaylathomasoma) July 13, 2020