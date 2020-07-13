Kelly Preston Mourned by 'For Love of the Game' Co-Star Kevin Costner

✖

Fans continue to mourn the death of Kelly Preston, who was quietly battling breast cancer for the last two years. She has been seen in a number of movies over the last few decades, including the 1999 sports drama, For Love of the Game, which also stars Kevin Costner. When Costner learned of Preston's death, he went to Instagram to pay tribute to his on-screen girlfriend.

"We've lost a beautiful soul," Costner wrote. "Kelly will be missed tremendously. My heart is with John and Kelly's family during this unimaginable time." The post has gained over 20,000 likes as of Monday afternoon, and hundreds of fans commented on the post to show their support for Preston and her family. For Love of the Game is about an aging baseball star, Billy Chapel (Costner) who is dealing with the pressure pitching at Yankee Stadium. In his final game, Chapel pitches a perfect game, but while he's pitching, he reflects on his relationship with his girlfriend Jane Aubrey (Preston) who was going to London to accept a job offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

"The dynamic between Costner and Preston is the most authentic thing about the story, from the moment they meet-cute after her car has broken down (of course, Jane has no idea Billy is a famous baseball player) to the final and quietly moving scene in the now nearly-empty airport, where these two grown-ups who have been through a rollercoaster of highs and lows come to realize they’re better off together than apart," Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote. Preston was no stranger to sports films as she also starred in Jerry Maguire with Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger. She went on to star in other films such as The Cat in the Hat, Old Dogs, and Gotti with her husband John Travolta. She is also featured in the upcoming film Off The Rails, which is set to be released this year.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote in his Instagram post announcing the news of Preston's death. Travolta and Preston were married for 29 years and had three children together.