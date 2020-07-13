Kelly Preston Celebrated Father's Day With Husband John Travolta and Children in Last Photo

✖

Kelly Preston's final post on Instagram before she died at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer was a tribute to her husband, John Travolta, on Father's Day. Fans flocking to her Instagram page after Travolta announced the tragic news late Sunday found smiling photos of her family, including daughter Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you," she captioned the family photos, also including a snap of Travolta and their late son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure and hitting his head. At the time, the actress' followers left loving comments, including one person who noted the "pure love with all your children." Another added, "You are all wonderful people!"

Travolta announced Sunday his wife of nearly 30 years had passed away after two years battling breast cancer in private. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote. The Grease actor said he would "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Travolta also gave thanks to all the friends and family who had supported their family throughout this difficult time. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he wrote. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston's representative told PEOPLE soon after the announcement that the Jack Frost actress had chosen to keep her cancer diagnosis private, saying she was undergoing treatment related to her diagnosis "for some time" with the support of just close family and friends. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched," her representative added, concluding with a plea for the family: "Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."