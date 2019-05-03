Kelly Clarkson Tweets Throwback Photo from Jenna Dewan After Hospitalization

Kelly Clarkson already knew that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger — but she experienced it firsthand this week after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday following a “painful bout” of appendicitis this week, which included performing at and hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

The American Idol winner toughed it out throughout the awards ceremony in Las Vegas and flew back to Los Angeles to have her appendix removed Thursday morning. Fans aren’t the only ones amazed by Clarkson’s grit and dedication to the business — even famous friends of hers took to social media to gush over the songstress in the aftermath.

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan shared a throwback photo Thursday night of when she used to dance backup behind Clarkson while she performed in a Walmart parking lot in Texas during the earlier days of both of their careers.

“[Throw back Thursday]to dancing w/ [Kelly Clarkson] at a Walmart parking lot in TX…I will never forget quick changing in the break room amongst employees, & running through aisles to make it back onstage in time,” Dewan captioned the photo with a crying laughing emoji. “To this day, Kelly is one of THE nicest and best i have met in this business.”

Clarkson responded with her own fangirl moment, retweeting the message and writing, “Yes!! What a throwback?! My dream is still to dance as well as you ha! A girl can dream. we look like such kids in this picture. We need a fresh new pic together girl ha!”

After a fan tweeted at Clarkson praising her for “flawlessly” hosting the Billboard Awards “without showing any sign of discomfort” just hours before having her appendix removed, Clarkson admitted that she was in a good amount of discomfort Wednesday night.

“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” she revealed on Twitter. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people [at Cedars-Sinai] I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix!”

Clarkson is reportedly resting and recuperating in preparation for Monday’s live episode of The Voice on Monday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During the marathon, three-hour Billboard Music Awards, Clarkson performed a medley of 12 Billboard hits from other artists, and later performed her new single, “Broken & Beautiful” from the upcoming animated film UglyDolls — in addition to carrying out her hosting duties.

New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Just two of Clarkson’s team members, Jej Vinson and Rod Stokes, are still competing in the singing competition.