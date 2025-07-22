Kelly Clarkson Shares Relatable Reason Why She’s Not Dating

Kelly Clarkson is taking her time jumping back into the dating pool. The singer and talk show host, who is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency after a lengthy hiatus from the stage, recently opened up about dating post divorce from her ex, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. A lengthy legal battle over finances, property, and custody of their two minor children ensued.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t,” Clarkson told the crowd during a recent residency performance, according to a video shared to TikTok. “I’m like, it’s hard anyway. Add a spotlight, and it’s just… a dumpster fire.”

Blackstock and Clarkson’s divorce was finalized in March 2022. The former pair shares two kids: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington “Remy,” 9.

She previously revealed that her kids don’t want her to date and that she’s fine with being single at the moment. She told KOST 103.5 last fall, “They constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you with anybody else. They’re young, it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.” But she had been honest with them that she won’t be single forever. “I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,’” she added.

As for what she desires in her next relationship, she says her partner has to have a certain degree of independence. “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [that a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me,” she told PEOPLE in a 2024 cover story.