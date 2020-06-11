Kelly Clarkson Previously Admitted She Wanted 'Another Child' Much to Ex Brandon Blackstock's 'No'

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock had differing ideas about expanding their families ahead of the end of their relationship. Just one week before she would file divorce papers in a Los Angeles court on June 4, Clarkson hinted at possible mismatched baby fever during The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 27.

Chatting with Gordon Ramsay about his 13-month-old son Oscar, Clarkson said, "I so want another child and my husband is like, 'No! We have four!'" The couple is already parents to daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington, 4, as well as Blackstock's eldest children, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, from a previous marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who married in 2013, have been spending a lot of time together with their family while isolating in their Montana home amid the coronavirus outbreak. It's been a difficult adjustment for The Voice coach, who told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY show last month of her quarantine life, "Nine times out of 10, my kids are losing it 'cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day as well as naptime, it's super fun."

Calling it the "most insane thing ever," Clarkson said she was busy cooking and cleaning while also trying to keep up with her work as an entertainer. "And I drink a bit of wine, but we're hanging in there, so it's good," she joked. Slowing down isn't exactly in the American Idol winner's DNA, however. "Patience isn't a virtue that I hold. I'm very, I like to say passionate," she added. For an extrovert used to a specific schedule, "being trapped and not supposed to be around people is a very, kind of damaging thing to your psyche," Clarkson admitted.

During a difficult time for most people, Clarkson has been sharing the ups and downs from her time socially distancing, admitting on Twitter after her dryer broke last month that her "patience and tolerance" are tested lately. "All I can say is I'm not thriving," she said last month.

Her family appeared to be doing their best to show their love in the meantime, with Blackstock bringing the kids together to send a sweet birthday message to their mom in April. "Happy birthday baby, I love you more than you'll ever know," Blackstock said in the clip shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.