Kelly Clarkson Responds to Fans Who Slammed Her Views on NFL Protests

Controversy erupted this weekend after Donald Trump referred to any NFL player who kneels during the national anthem as “son of a b—” during a rally in Alabama on Friday, and dozens of players knelt or were not present on the field for the anthem in protest during football games on Sunday.

Many celebrities have since weighed in on the issue, one of whom is singer Kelly Clarkson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a series of tweets, Clarkson responded to fans’ opinions on Trump’s comments and the ensuing protests, making sure her opinion on the matter was heard loud and clear.

Read through to see what the American Idol winner had to say.

#billiondollarindustry

Clarkson first responded to a tweet from Trump himself in which POTUS claimed that the NFL‘s attendance and ratings were down.

“Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country,” he wrote. “League should back U.S.”

“The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings …..said no one ever. # billiondollarindustry,” the singer clapped back.

The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings …..said no one ever. #billiondollarindustry https://t.co/UvAm9JD3c3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017

Just a Texas girl who loves football

She then responded to a fan who wondered why celebrities “spew negativity” and warned Clarkson to remember the backlash the Dixie Chicks received after singer Natalie Maines expressed a political opinion years ago.

“Who’s spewing negativity? & please stop using the ‘celebrity’ thing,” Clarkson responded. “I’m a Texas girl who loves football & the NFL is doing just fine.”

She also responded to another fan who doesn’t seem to understand that celebrities are people too and possess valid political opinions.

The fan tweeted, “not you too:( wish stars would stay out of it. I want to escape when I watch a movie or see a performance.”

“Thefact that uthink because I have a job that’s n the public eye, that I should silence myself,& negate my American citizenship is ignorant,” Clarkson responded.

Who’s spewing negativity? & please stop using the “celebrity” thing. I’m a Texas girl who loves football & the NFL is doing just fine. https://t.co/J3QiatYypT — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017

Fighting for a democracy

Finally, Clarkson offered her response to a fan who tweeted that “we want people to stand up and pay respect for our # NationalAnthem everyday!”

The singer responded that while she agrees, she feels that those who fought for America fought for a democracy, a cornerstone of which is the right to free speech.

“Totally agree but we also have to respect what these men/women have fought for which is a democracy where everyone feels heard & respected,” she wrote.

Totally agree but we also have to respect what these men/women have fought for which is a democracy where everyone feels heard & respected. https://t.co/v3JeviMbde — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kelly_clarkson