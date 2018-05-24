Kelly Clarkson Jokes About the Real Way She ‘Slimmed’ Down

Kelly Clarkson has been drawing attention for her slimmed-down figure in recent weeks, showcasing a number of colorful looks in her role as a coach on The Voice and hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in an array of ensembles.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at a press conference on Monday for The Voice‘s season finale, Clarkson got candid about her figure, offering a tongue-in-cheek response when asked about her fitness and fashion.

“I have to shout out my whole glam squad,” Clarkson replied. “I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX, it’s all like a sausage.”

At the Billboard Awards, Clarkson walked the carpet in a black Christian Siriano gown with a thigh-high slit and structured shoulders. She followed that with several different ensembles during her stint as host, making for a total of eight outfit changes during the evening.

The American Idol winner began the show with a moving tribute to the victims of gun violence, urging action rather than silence.

“They wanted me to say that, obviously, we want to pray for all the victims, we want to pray for all their families. But they also wanted me to do a moment of silence, and I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously,” Clarkson told the crowd. “Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

On Tuesday, the mom of two scored her first victory on The Voice during her first season as a coach, with 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli taking home the win.

Clarkson congratulated Cartelli with a post on social media following the show, sharing a photo of the two posing together on stage.

We did it y’all!!! @BrynnCartelli is your Season 14 winner of @NBCTheVoice !! 🌟 – Team KC pic.twitter.com/TgvEzXRyWs — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 23, 2018

Clarkson will next perform during the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, singing her rendition of the classic rock song “American Woman.” The song is the theme of the upcoming Paramount Network series of the same title debuting the day after the awards.

The show is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and follows Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband with the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) in 1970s Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kellyclarkson