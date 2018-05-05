Kelly Clarkson Insists She Never Called Miley Cyrus a ‘Pitchy Stripper’

Pop singer and Voice judge Kelly Clarkson wants to put an old rumor to bed.

Back in 2013 Clarkson tweeted out “Just saw a couple performances from the VMA’s last night. 2 words…. #pitchystrippers.” One of the performers that night was Miley Cyrus, whom many fans assumed Clarkson was referencing.

Just saw a couple performances from the VMA’s last night. 2 words…. #pitchystrippers — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 26, 2013

While playing the game Plead the Fifth on Friday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Clarkson finally addressed the rumors.

“I never said Miley Cyrus,” Clarkson said to Andy Cohen. “The fact that I tweeted ‘pitchy stripper’ and people thought Miley Cyrus is not my problem. I’m just sayin’.”

But when asked who she was really talking about, the American Idol winner kept quiet.

“I am not saying who it was. If I say it’s not then you’re going to guess somebody else,” she said, then joking: “You’re trying to manipulate me. I’m gonna drink more. Soon I’ll say the truth!”

Clarkson told PEOPLE in a recent interview that she’s not a fan of most aspects of social media.

“I am one of those people that can’t stand social media, sorry world,” she said. “I just feel like it’s vanity run amok, and I also feel like sometimes [with] kids our oldest daughter’s age, around 16, it’s like nothing is real unless it’s been validated on Instagram or liked. And I’m like, ‘What? That’s ridiculous.’ “

“I try and teach them I don’t need somebody to tell me that,” Clarkson added. “I think I’m awesome, I think I’m doing all right and I love myself for me, and that’s a really hard thing to teach this next generation because of social media.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus recently took to Twitter and revoked the apology she originally put out in 2008 over a topless photo she took for the magazine at 15-years-old.

“IM NOT SORRY,” Cyrus wrote with a throwback New York Post article covering the story. adding in “F— YOU.”

She later explained the outburst on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I think a lot of things have changed, and I think the conversation has changed a lot. Something that I really thought about was, ‘Sure, some people thought that I did something wrong in their eyes.’ But I think it was really wrong to put on top of something that this is ‘my shame’ and that I should be ashamed of myself. That’s not a nice thing to tell someone they should be ashamed of themselves,” Cyrus said.