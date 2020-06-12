Kelly Clarkson Divorce: What Is 'American Idol' Winner's Dating History?

Following the news that Kelly Clarkson is getting a divorce, many of her fans may be wondering about the past American Idol winner's dating history. Notably, Clarkson's celebrity dating history is not lengthy, as she has been with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock since 2012. The pair began dating and got engaged the same year, eventually marrying in 2013. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Clarkson had filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, in a Los Angeles court. No specific reason for the divorce was provided at the time. The news has certainly come as a shock to fans, who had no idea that the couple's relationship was on the rocks. It has also sparked a curiosity about her dating history, which can be learn more about below.

Justin Guarini (Photo: SGranitz/WireImage / Getty) According to In Touch, there were rumors that Clarkson had a romantic relationship with Justin Guarini, who was the runner-up in the first season of American Idol, which Clarkson won. In 2015, she confessed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the pair did have a brief fling while shooting the American Idol follow-up movie, From Justin to Kelly.

Graham Colton (Photo: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage / Getty) In 2005, Clarkson dated singer-songwriter Graham Colton, an Oklahoma City native who is most well-known for his 2016 hit "Life's What You Make It." The two met when Colton's band opened for Clarkson on her Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tours. They only dated for about six months.

Ryan Key (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic / Getty) In 2006, Clarkson briefly dated Ryan Key, the vocalist for pop-punk/rock band Yellowcard. There is no word on exactly how long the pair dated.

Brandon Blackstock (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Interestingly, 2006 was also the year that Clarkson first met Blackstock. He was the son of her manager, Narvel Blackstock. Notably, Narvel was married to county music icon Reba McEntire from 1989 until their divorce in 2015. At the time they first met, Blackstock was married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he had 2 children: a 18-year-old daughter named Savannah and a 13-year-old son named Seth.

Marriage (Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA18/WireImage) In 2012, Blackstock asked Clarkson to marry him after about of year of dating. They wed on Oct. 20, 2013, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. The same year, rumors emerged that Blackstock had been unfaithul, when an unnamed source told The Dirty that they had been "intimate" with him. Blackstock and Clarkson, denied the claims, and even Ashworth spoke out, saying, "This is ridiculous … this silliness," per Huffpost.

Kids (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty, Getty) In June 2014, Clarkson gave birth her first child with Blackstock, a daughter named River Rose. Two years later, in April 2016, she gave birth to their second child, a son named Remington Alexander. She has also been a loving step-mother to Blackstock's children, Savannah and Seth.