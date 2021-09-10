Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal’s scheduling update in May.

“No one can take over for Ellen,” Clarkson said. “It’s an iconic show.” The Times points out that The Kelly Clarkson Show draws an average daily audience of about 1.3 million viewers, frequently beating out The Ellen DeGeneres Show and other daytime shows, but The Voice coach said that much like her musical career, she doesn’t want to be compared to other iconic women who pioneered the industry.

“I’m never going to be Whitney Houston — I’m never going to be Cyndi Lauper, Reba or Trisha or Mariah,” she explained. “I’m going to be me. I think that’s fine. There’s room for everyone at the table.” Clarkson also opened up about working through difficult times in her personal life and professional life filming The Kelly Clarkson Show in lockdown from her Montana home as she split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. “We were in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “The dryer broke. We’re going to the bathroom in the woods at some point. I’m 5’3″ and a half, dude. I’m in snow up to my thighs. And I’m like, ‘Well, I have a camera.’”

She continued of the difficult past year, “I’m trying to be America’s cheerleader. And I never completely broke down about it but I definitely laughed hysterically at several moments.” Clarkson has spoken out about her divorce a number of times since filing in June 2020, and told the Times she wasn’t taking to heart the tabloid headlines dissecting every aspect of her ongoing legal battle with Blackstock. “People demand it, so they supply it, unfortunately. I’m not mad at it,” she told the outlet. “But I don’t have to subscribe to it.”