Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid Over How Often She and Husband Brandon Blackstock Have Sex

Kelly Clarkson recently spoke very candidly about her sex life with husband, Brandon Blackstock during a round of “Ask Me Anything” during a digital segment for her eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show and from the sounds of it, we now know why the multitalented artist has to “catch” her breath. During a segment for her daytime series, Clarkson revealed details behind the frequency of her sex life while answering a question from The Voice winner, 16-year-old Brynn Cartelli.

In the digital exclusive shared to Clarkson’s YouTube channel, Cartelli innocently inquires about the former American Idol‘s nightly bedtime routine, and didn’t expect her Voice coach to be as frank and forthright as she was with the cheeky, fiery response.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What is the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?” Cartelli asked the 37-year-old mom-of-two. “Is there one thing?”

As the teenager asked the question, Clarkson immediately started laughing and coyly looked away as Cartelli whispered, “Oh, no. Do I not wanna know this?”

After many giggles, Clarkson responded: “Well, Brynn, I was single for many years so, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed — that’s not a lie. That’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural.”

Laughing, Cartelli enthused that Clarkson’s honesty was why “America loves you!”

Clarkson has never been one to shy away from sharing a few details about her relationship with Blackstock, whom she married in 2013 and shares two children with — 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 3-year-old son, Remington Alexander. Per a report from PEOPLE citing a 2017 SiriusXM interview, the singer and songwriter revealed she never felt a strong sexual attraction to anyone other than Blackstock.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said. “And I’m not downing my exes, you know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

She went on to share at the time how she initially believed she was “asexual,” but revealed she had “never been turned on like that” in her whole life by anyone other than him. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay!’” Clarkson added.

In an interview with Redbook in 2017, the “Catch My Breath” singer revealed she and Blackstock were “more active than other couples,” but try to remain mum when in discussions about sex with other couples. “I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us,” she admitted.

Clarkson also expressed just two years before to Redbook that she was always going to keep her bedroom activities spontaneous and from the sounds of it, she has certainly kept that going. “I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex,” she told the magazine. “That is never going to happen. I call it the oxygen-mask mentality — take care of yourself first!”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic