Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency for April 2020

Kelly Clarkson is certainly making a comeback, not that she was ever gone in the first place, but ever since taking a judges seat on The Voice, Clarkson hasn’t slowed down since and now she’s getting her own Las Vegas residency.

The singer, who recently got her own morning show: The Kelly Clarkson Show, announced the exciting news during her Kellyoke segment by singing a few of her own songs as a group of showgirls entered the stage with her.

The 37-year-old will headline her residency Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting April 2020.

“You’re probably wondering two things: one, why are there showgirls here? And what I say to that is, why not? And two, why am I singing a medley of my own songs during Kellyoke? Because it’s super vain and weird — I usually don’t like doing them during Kellyoke because I feel like a tool — but today there’s a reason, so I did it,” she said. “When I launched this show I heard from fans everywhere who were worried I’d stop putting out new music and touring. Well, don’t worry. I got you.”

She continued with, “I have a major announcement to make today: I’ve scored my very own residency in Las Vegas! … Not only am I getting to perform, I’m gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there… The gambling, the shows, the all-you-can-eat buffet and crab legs, I love it all.” Not only did she announced the exciting news to her audience, but she gave everyone sitting in the studio two free tickets with their stay included courtesy of Planet Hollywood.

On a recent episode of her show, Clarkson told her viewers that she often gets mistaken for fellow country singer Carrie Underwood. “That happens to me all the time!” she told her guests.

“Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your song ‘So Small.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that is.’ And then, I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood!” “I’m like, ‘Thank you!’” she added while chuckling. “‘Cause I’m, like, legit 100 pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood.”

Clarkson is continuing to keep busy with being a judge on The Voice, rocking it on her new show and preparing for a new residency.