‘The View’ and ‘Good Morning America’ Alum Wants ‘Any Job’ With Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act 3’

Keke Palmer believes in the power of manifestation. Palmer, who stole viewers’ hearts as a pre-teen in Akeelah and the Bee alongside Lawrence Fishbourne, recently visited The View. The actress was promoting her new book series, Southern Belle Insults. Midway through the interview, she let moderator Whoopi Goldberg know that she wanted to star alongside her in an upcoming production.

“Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa a little bit ago,” Palmer began. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.”

But Goldberg told Palmer an email wouldn’t be necessary. “I already brought it up,” Goldberg replied. So, it appears Palmer, who is also a talented singer, may make an appearance in the film’s third installment.

Palmer did something similar last year for Issa Rae’s popular HBO comedy, Insecure. After tweeting about looking forward to the current final season of the show, Palmer tweeted Rae directly, saying, “@IssaRae there’s been a mix-up. I tweeted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick.” Palmer’s Tweet referenced the character Condola who fans now hate after becoming pregnant by Issa’s character on-again-off-again boyfriend, Lawrence.

Her Tweet worked. But in a strange twist, Palmer stars as Condola’s younger and sassier sister Kira. Palmer made her Insecure debut in Ep. 3 titled, “Pressure, Okay?!.” The episode chronicled the birth of Condola and Lawrence’s son, Elijah, and the struggles of co-parenting.

The storyline of the film is currently unknown but the original followed Goldberg as a Las Vegas showgirl who witnesses a murder and goes into witness protection as a nun. In the follow-up, she returns to the convent as a favor for a nun friend to teach the accompanying school’s music class, which she eventually turns into a choir.

Deadline reports that the third installment of the film has Tim Federle as director, Madhuri Shekar as the writer, and Perry as the producer. Goldberg has worked on other Perry productions, including For Colored Girls and Nobody’s Fool.