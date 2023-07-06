Drena De Niro Says Son Leandro Died From 'Fentanyl Laced Pills'

Drena De Niro is sharing more details about the tragic death of her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. The 51-year-old actress and daughter of Robert De Niro took to Instagram Tuesday to allege that her son was sold "fentanyl laced pills," which led to his untimely death. Asked what happened to Leandro in the comment section of one of her tributes to her son, Drena didn't hold back.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she commented in response. "So for all these people still f-king around selling and buying this s-t, my son is gone forever," the grieving mother wrote alongside a crying emoji. Drena first announced Leandro's death on July 2, mourning the loss of her "beautiful sweet angel."

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you." Drena continued, "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Leandro's father, Carlos Rodriguez, also shared an emotional tribute. "If you knew him you would know. Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him," he shared on social media. "Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he was loved his life and was curious about the world. Leo was a prolific and talented high level programmer who wanted to find a purposeful use with his talents beyond the social media calamity he didn't care for."

"Like his parents he loved art and artists, he was comfortable in this tribe," the devastated father continued. "Leo loved to travel the world he was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about thing's beyond his age. He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place. @drenadeniro and I are thankful for all who are supporting family friends and strangers families that have also lost a soul too soon."

Leandro's grandfather, Robert, also released a statement, telling Good Morning America he was "deeply distressed" by the passing of his "beloved grandson Leo." The Raging Bull actor continued, "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."