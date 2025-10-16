Keith Urban Concert Suddenly Canceled Due to Illness Amidst Nicole Kidman Divorce

Keith Urban has canceled Thursday’s scheduled concert in Greenville, S.C. after being “placed on complete vocal rest” due to laryngitis.

The country star, who recently separated from Nicole Kidman after two decades of marriage, was originally set to perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Thursday as part of his ongoing 2025 High and Alive World Tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was the venue that broke the news of the concert cancellation on Wednesday, writing on social media that Urban, 57, had been diagnosed with laryngitis earlier in the week.

(Photo by Tibrina HobsonCBS via Getty Images)

“Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week,” the venue shared in a statement. “He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show.”

The “Somebody Like You” singer is scheduled to perform in Nashville, Tenn., at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Urban also issued a statement about the cancellation, writing, “Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

Ticketholders who made purchases through Ticketmaster can expect an automatic refund, while people who purchased from a third-party reseller are advised to “reach out to your point of purchase.”

Urban kicked off his High & Alive World Tour on May 22 in Orange Beach, Ala., with Friday’s Nashville show marking its final scheduled performance.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban late last month after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who share two daughters, reportedly separated in June.

A source told PEOPLE at the time of Kidman’s filing that it “really hasn’t been a secret” that the two have “been living separately for a while now,” adding that people close to the “You’ll Think of Me” singer “felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”