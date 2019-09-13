Keira Knightley and Husband James Righton Welcome Baby No. 2

Pirates of the Caribbean star Keira Knightley and her husband, musician James Righton, welcomed their second child earlier this month. The couple kept the news a secret until photos of them walking around London with a stroller and their newborn surfaced on The Daily Mail Friday. Knightley’s second pregnancy was first reported back in May.

The photos show Knightley, 34, and the former Klaxons musician, 35, in good spirits as Righton pushes the stroller. Knightley is seen laughing while holding a pacifier in one hand. The baby’s name and gender have not been revealed.

Knightley and Righton have succeeded in keeping their private life out of the spotlight. Knightley never announced she was pregnant until she was seen cradling her baby bump at a Chanel cocktail party in Paris in May.

Righton and Knightley married in France in May 2013. They welcomed their first child, daughter Edie, in 2015.

In January, Knightley told Balance that adjusting to life as a mother was a learning process for her.

“I don’t think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother,” the Pride and Prejudice actor explained. “I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I’ve been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f– difficult.”

She continued, “It’s OK to say that… It doesn’t mean I don’t love my kid, it’s just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I’m failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven’t failed, I’m just doing what I can do, but it’s not easy.”

Last year, she told Us Weekly that Edie was still making it hard for the couple to sleep through a night.

“[Edie] has occasionally slept through the night, but not in any kind of prolonged sense,” she said. She added that her mother considers this Knightley’s “comeuppance” since she also did not sleep through the night until she was 6 years old.

Before Knightley’s second pregnancy, she filmed Official Secrets, which hit theaters on Aug. 30. During production on the thriller, Knightley tried to sleep train Edie, which was no easy task. She sought out help from fellow actors.

“Any actresses out there, do not move the child from the cot to the bed when you’re just about to play a lead role in a film that has a lot of words in it because remembering them is quite tricky,” Knightley told the Associated Press.

Knightley said motherhood has made a surprising impact on her career, particularly when it comes to the parts she picks.

“Obviously, it just has an impact on your point of view about everything,” she told Philly.com earlier this year. “Certainly, a woman who doesn’t have a child could play a part and do a perfectly good job, but I think there are certainly nuances that the experience brings to you that I might not have thought about before I had a kid.”

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images