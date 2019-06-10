Keanu Reeves Admits He’s a ‘Lonely Guy’, and the Internet Sounds off Immediately

Keanu Reeves recently admitted that he’s a “lonely guy,” and the internet immediately began weighing in on the heartbreaking revelation.

In an interview with the Jakarta Post, Reeves was asked what “love” means to him. He replied, “You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully, it’ll happen for me.”

Shortly after the interview began making the rounds, fans of the John Wick 3 star began taking to social media to show their love and support, as well as feeling like they can relate.

I hope someone loves you so much that you can bless us with 2 more John Wick films!! — Reggie “🐐” Ellis (@showgun71) May 31, 2019

“Learning that Keanu Reeves feels lonely in life is very heart rending (sic), and something I know all too well about,” one person said.

“Apparently Keanu Reeves is a lonely guy. Reading that killed me,” another Twitter user

Hello, I am calling because I would like to adopt Keanu Reeves. The ad said he was lonely and had no one. I will be his mother now. — Melisha Oakleaf-Wilson (@MissyRiley12) May 31, 2019

“Lonely Keanu Reeves should call up lonely Charlize Theron,” someone else suggested.

“It breaks my heart to know that Keanu Reeves is lonely,” one other commenter wrote.

Keanu Reeves, a man older than my parents are: *admits he’s lonely*

Me: AwwwWWwwww babyyyyy I’d give you so much cuddles — Brixie (@brixie_chan) May 31, 2019

After his “lonely guy” comments, Reeves was asked if he was “content with that” way of life. “I don’t concern myself with it that much. I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer,” he responded.

Reeves then spoke about his life living in West Hollywood, saying, “My days are pretty normal. Of course there’s the tourist vans, they visit everybody’s homes. I come out in the morning and get my newspaper, and you’ll see them.”

“Sometimes you feel like an animal in a cage. But in Los Angeles, no one cares,” he added, “There’re definitely paparazzi chasing after you, but I don’t go out much, I don’t really do anything. I’m pretty boring.”

Finally, Reeves also spoke about his affinity for motorcycles, confessing that he likes “so much” about them.

“I like the aesthetics of a motorcycle, and I love the vibration, the movement, the independence of it,” he continued. “I like the way that you move in the world on them. It’s quite thrilling to ride them, there’s a physical pleasure, and it’s a great place to think and to feel … or not to think or not to feel.”

Reeves’ new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is currently in theaters.

It has since been reported that representatives for Reeves claim the aforementioned interview was fabricated and never took place.