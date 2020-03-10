Katy Perry Tells Her Grandma Her Pregnancy News Before Her Death in Touching Video and Fans Are Emotional

Katy Perry fans are getting emotional after the pregnant singer shared a video of herself telling her dying grandmother that she was going to have a baby. In the black and white clip Perry shared as part of her tribute to Ann Hudson, 99, Perry sits next to her grandma’s hospital bed and reveals the exciting news.

“Grandma, it’s Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you,” Perry can be heard saying in the clip. “I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna have a baby. I’m pregnant, grandma. Katy is finally pregnant. She’s the last one, but I have a baby inside me. And I wanted to tell that to you.” While her grandmother’s reaction can’t be seen in the clip, it seems as though she responded positively to Perry’s happy news.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the touching moment. Continue scrolling to see.

One fan called it the “saddest video I have ever seen,” while others said it reminded them of their own grandparents.

This is the sadddest video I have ever seen. Katy Perry announcing her pregnancy to her grandma before passing away. 🤍😔 pic.twitter.com/IynCeRNyAM — . (@likeathornrose) March 9, 2020

Okay now i’m crying thank u very much — ana🌪 (@Anaamurilloo) March 9, 2020

I miss my grandma I’m choking up here 💗 — One Chance (@CarolynItaliana) March 9, 2020

OK I’m crying that’s too much for my heart 😭😭💗💗💗 may she rest in peace — Philippe’s in Katy’s belly (@07PhiKP) March 9, 2020

same i even cried more when i read the caption on her instagram post 😢 — Perry Crave ★ (@PerryCrave) March 9, 2020

Some were upset that Hudson will never be able to meet Perry’s baby.

The fact that she’ll never meet Katy’s baby makes me so sad😭 — Mariah🥀 (@MariaahKP5) March 9, 2020

Yes 😭 even she will not meet Katy’s baby she’s going to be present in some way ❤✨ — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 9, 2020

Others found peace in the fact that Perry was able to say goodbye to her grandma before she passed.

I was worried because we didn’t know if Katy had the chance to say goodbye to her grandma, thank god she was able to do it ❤

Even with her pain she decided to go out and talk with her fans, we don’t deserve her 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/WXiQI8huiy — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 9, 2020

aw she literally deserves the world — 🌹 (@taypools) March 9, 2020

What a wonderful thing to do. I am a nurse and very often loved ones are forgotten about. She can hear you and although she may not be able to talk to you or express her joy, have peace in your heart knowing that she knows and loves you. Thank you for sharing. ❤ — Patricia Ann (@Patrici56879257) March 9, 2020

cried at the video of u telling her ur pregnant 😭 — 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@lovingperrys) March 9, 2020

Perry announced her pregnancy upon the release of her new song and music video, “Never Worn White,” which was just days before she revealed her grandmother’s passing. In a heartfelt tribute, Perry shared several photos and videos of Hudson and waxed poetic about the impact she had on her life.

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so,” Perry wrote, in part.

“A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

Perry continued: “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas.”

“She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

“May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”