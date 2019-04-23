Katy Perry Teases Wedding in New Tiara Instagram Photos

Katy Perry is staying mum when it comes to details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge told Extra on Sunday during the singing competition’s Disney Night that she and Bloom are keeping the nuptials “private.”

Country singer and fellow Idol judge Luke Bryan joked that he and Lionel Richie were hoping to score invites to the celebration.

“We’re trying to get an invite to the wedding… I’ve been jogging to the mailbox every day. Must be a private ceremony,” he joked, with Perry teasing, “private ceremony.”

On Monday, Perry promoted her new song with Daddy Yankee, “Con Calma,” on her Instagram Story, singing along to the beat and wearing a lavender tiara in her long blonde extensions.

Later in the day, makeup artist Michael Anthony shared Perry’s full ethereal look, complete with a lavender, blue and gold pleated dress.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day during a proposal Bloom planned in a private helicopter ride. They both shared a photo showing off Perry’s unique flower diamond ring, with Bloom captioning the post, “Lifetimes,” while Perry wrote “Full bloom.”

“Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, captioned her own post on Facebook. In the photo, Perry and Bloom cuddled beneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement.

Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, talked to Paper Magazine about saying “I do” again.

“I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things,” she said at the time. “I mean, I was married when I was 25. I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”

Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Kerr is remarried to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and expecting their second child together. She and Bloom share son Flynn.

During Sunday night’s live episode of American Idol, Perry transformed into Ursula from The Little Mermaid, complete with purple skin, blown out white hair and a tentacled dress. She went all-in when it came to embracing her character, using a deeper sultry voice, draping her tentacles over the judge’s table in dramatic fashion and even chowing down on a crab leg on live TV.

Richie joked of Perry’s antics, “A lot of people say this is Ursula — no this is my ulcer!”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.