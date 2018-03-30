Katy Perry Slides Into Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Comments

Speculation that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together continued to grow this week.

It started with Bloom posting a photo to his Instagram Thursday night staring at a bathroom mirror without a shirt on. The snapshot earned over 200,000 likes, but picked up some serious attention when Perry popped up in the comments section.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on,” Perry wrote, referencing Bloom’s impressive abs.

The duo were then spotted in Tokyo on Friday wearing matching Mario and Luigi outfits. PEOPLE magazine described the outing as a go-karting date night for the two.

“The superstar pair made time for a go-kart date night during their time in Japan, where Perry kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour on Tuesday,” the magazine reported. “Together they toured Tokyo dressed as iconic Nintendo characters Mario and Luigi, bringing their Mario Kart fantasies to life.”

A source told PEOPLE back on March 1 that the two were going to try dating again, but weren’t putting any labels on it. The two originally broke up back in Marc 2017.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” the source said.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible. They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

Perry has been busy in recent months working as a judge on the revival of American Idol.

On a recent episode she was surprised by one of the contestants with a free pizza in the hopes of getting on her good side.

Joining her on the judges panel is country singer Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. The pop songstress joked during an interview that working with Perry and Bryan is a lot like babysitting.

“I found out early on that I’m the adult in the room,” Richie said in an interview with Variety. “And I find it hilarious, some of the things Katy and Luke say that I would never say on national television, and it comes out of their mouths so easily because that’s their generation. I’m a little bit more guarded on what I’m saying. I think their job is to see if they can get me to faint before the show is over.”