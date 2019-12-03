Katy Perry’s Sizzling Santa Outfit Photo Has Her Fans Heating up the Comments

Katy Perry recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a sizzling Santa outfit, and it has her fans heating up the comments. In the photo, Perry is seen lounging in a Santa-style ensemble complete with gloves and a hat. In the post caption, Perry wrote, “Did you see the 25 Days of Cozy advent calendar reveal? Make sure you’re following along every day for a first look at giveaways, clips, and photos like this one!” Many of her fans have been gushing over the image, with one calling her the “Mother of hotness.”

“So stunning!!! You’re my Santa,” another fan exclaimed. “Can’t wait to see what the rest of 25 days of cozy brings.”

“WE ARE LIVING FOR THIS SEASON,” someone else wrote, while one other fan said, “omg mrs claus never looked better.”

Perry’s advent calendar borrows its name from her 2018 Christmas single “Cozy Little Christmas.” The song was inspired by her trip to Copenhagen with her family in 2017, something she spoke about with Entertainment Tonight.

“It was actually inspired by our last Christmas together with my family, which was last year in Copenhagen,” Perry told the outlet. “The Danish really know how to do Christmas! They have so many different traditions — they have special chocolates they buy, they have a Christmas beer, they light real candles on the Christmas tree, you hold hands and you dance around and I was like, ‘Man, I want that.’” The singer later added, “It’s something you can’t buy… It’s just a feeling.”

Perry’s posts come less than two weeks after Ryan Seacrest announced the return date for American Idol Season 3.

The hit singing competition will make its grand return on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. In a video posted online, Seacrest FaceTimed with the judges — Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — as well as in-house mentor Bobby Bones — who is also a Dancing With the Stars champ — to announce the big news.

“Come on, Ryan. I’m in the middle of something,” Bryan said in the clip, with Perry adding, “Will you just hurry up and tell us already.”

“We have a premiere date!” Bones then blurted out, prompting Seacrest to exclaim, “Mark your calendars, because American Idol is back. February 16th, all new. You ready?”