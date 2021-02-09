Katy Perry Returns to Her Dark Hair in New Interview, Stunning Photos

✖

Katy Perry is going back to her roots! The singer rocked her classic long dark locks in a studio interview with Jimmy Kimmel Monday, sitting down with the late-night host to open up about the early days of motherhood after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. The American Idol judge has been rocking shorter blonde hair over the past few years, so her return to her Teenage Dream-era look came as a shock to Kimmel.

"You look fantastic!" Kimmel said. "I never know what length your hair is going to be, what color your hair's going to be. It's just a surprise each time." Perry responded, "Well, you know, I like to keep people on the edge of their seats." She added that since becoming a mother, she's been taking advantage of the rare nights she gets time to herself. "When mom has a night off she leans all the way in," the "Firework" singer joked.

Even with the difficulties of having a baby, Perry called having daughter Daisy "the best decision I've ever made in my life." She added that there's been plenty of support from family and friends during the early days, and that Bloom already has experience as father to son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "I have an incredible fiancé who has done this before. He has a 10-year-old son," the artist gushed. "So he's been amazing, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

She also opened up to Kimmel about the thought process behind her daughter's name, Daisy Dove Bloom. "Daisy to me means pure, like, purity and dove means peace, and bloom kind of feels like it means joy," she explained. "So pure peace and joy."

Perry made sure to post plenty of photos of her interview look on Instagram, flaunting her long hair in a series of sultry pictures and videos she captioned, "Mama has the night off so you get inches and [American Idol] on [Jimmy Kimmel Live] tonight ok." After the night was over, however, she also made sure to let her followers in on the Hollywood magic that made the transformation possible. Posting a video on her Story of her wig and makeup being removed to reveal her short blonde 'do, she jokingly said, "Everything is fake!"