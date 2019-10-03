Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Reportedly Marry in December

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom plan on ending 2019 with more than just a New Year’s Eve celebration. The couple is reportedly planning on marrying in December. This will be the second marriage for both superstars.

A source told Us Weekly the couple is planning to tie the knot before the year is over. The two got engaged in February, around Valentine’s Day.

The wedding news comes just days after Perry attended Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin’s wedding in South Carolina. As Cosmopolitan notes, Perry went to the nuptials solo.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Bloom and Kerr are parents to 8-year-old son Flynn.

During a recent stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Perry said living with Flynn has been a “maturing” experience.

“We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” Perry said, later adding, “I used to not wake up till, like, 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just like falling asleep… I guess this has definitely matured me.”

Perry, 34, jokingly added, “I guess this is adulting! That’s why I still dress like a child… to fight against!”

The “Never Really Out” singer went on to call Bloom, 42, “the kindest man I’ve ever met” who is “such and encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

In September, Bloom told Howard Stern the couple hope to have children of their own together. They want to have more than just them and their two dogs together.

“It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life,” Bloom said of their relationship.

During the summer, a source told Entertainment Tonight they were hoping for a fall wedding, but planning has been difficult with their careers.

“They are both so busy that they now set aside down time to plan all the personal details,” the source explained. “They are both on the same page about making their wedding a little different. They want it to be modern and exciting.”

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry said on the KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show about where they are as a couple. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

Bloom can now be seen in the Amazon series Carnival Row. Perry released her latest album, Witness, in 2017, and finished the album’s tour in August 2018.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images