Peek Inside Katy Perry’s $9.45M Santa Monica Estate

Katy Perry is back for another round of American Idol tonight! The singer and songwriting pop star, who earned the title of judge last year alongside fellow artists, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, will be returning for the sophomore season of the beloved reality competition.

But when the multi-award winning pop star is not busy touring the country finding talent, she is seeking solace in her gorgeous Santa Monica, California estate.

After Perry, who is currently engaged to Lord of the Rings actor, Orlando Bloom went through her divorce from Russell Brand, which was finalized in 2012, the 34-year-old purchased two neighboring homes in Hollywood, one of which she put on the market in September 2017.

The Mediterranean-inspired estate covers a 2.33-acre lot in the Hollywood Heights and consists of four residential structures, including a main house, two-story guest house, fitness center, security guardhouse and a garage which could fit a limousine, Zillow shares.

Keep scrolling for photos of the stunning spread. And tune into American Idol, Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Mediterranean influence

The home is inspired by Paul Williams architecture with undertones of Mediterranean influence. This is clear from the outside, while indoor details tie the themes together.

Mediterranean influence (cont.)

In Perry’s sitting room, the Parquet de Versailles hardwood floors and other details show off the combination between functional and luxurious.

Mediterranean influence (cont.)

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the patterned white, red, and grey tile with a matching backsplash indicate more of the inspiration behind this massive estate.

Lots of light

The inside of the home is just as gorgeous as the outside, featuring a master suite that takes up the entire second floor and includes a Roman bath with sky ceiling.

Living space

The main home also includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, and five bathrooms. Light wood beams cover the ceilings and plenty of windows let in a wash of natural light.

Fireplace

Perry has no shortage of places to kick back in her palatial home.

Outdoor entertaining

For casual get-togethers, the house is equipped with a magnificent seasonal room, though in California it is likely always the right season for an afternoon outdoors.

By the pool

The back of the home features a large Italian quarried stone pool that offers a sprawling view of Los Angeles, as well as an outdoor grill, outdoor pizza oven, cabana with spa bath, fireplace and fountain.

Terraces

Also on the grounds are an amphitheater, multiple terraces, an orchard of fruit trees, fountains and a Buddha statue.

