Katy Perry’s Latest Holiday Outfit Gets Fans in the Christmas Spirit

Katy Perry has been sharing holiday photos on her Instagram page all week in her countdown to Christmas, but on Friday night, she showed off a new Christmas dress in person. Perry wore an all-red dress, paired with a cute red hat when she walked the red carpet before performing at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The red outfit helped get Perry’s fans in the Christmas spirit, if her Instagram posts were not already doing the trick.

Perry was one of the headliners at KISS FM’s Friday night show. She opened her set with her Christmas song, “Cozy Little Christmas,” and performed with Christmas trees and ornaments behind her, reports Billboard.

Perry’s band was dressed in Nuctcracker outfits, while her back-up singers performed in giant gift boxes. Perry herself was dressed as a hot pink snowflake.

Katy looked and sounded like a perfect Christmas angel last night. ❤️💚 CAN WE FOCUS ON THIS PLEASE?! 👼🏼 #KIISJingleBall https://t.co/U0bMigJJt7 — KatyCats.com (@katyperryforum) December 7, 2019

Perry also performed “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Dark Horse,” “Roar,” “Firework,” “Never Really Over” and “Harleys in Hawaii,” reports MTV.

Other performers during the show included BTS, Halsey, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Normani and Camila Cabello.

She looks like a Christmas Barbie, I love her so much 💕 — Lina 🇨🇴 (@PerrysWideAwake) December 7, 2019

The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball show at New York’s Madison Square on Dec. 13 will feature Perry, BTS, Halsey, Normani, Lizzo and Cabello as well. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan and Dan + Shay will also perform.

SHE IS SO PERFECT — Helio Cozy little Christimas (@MeHasttings) December 7, 2019

If you cannot make it to the Madison Square Garden show, it will be livestreamed on The CW App and CWTV.com. It will also air as a special on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. iHeartRadio will also broadcast the show on 100 CHR stations.

Perry gets in the holiday spirit like few other celebrities. Last week, she started her “25 Days of Cozy” advent calendar to countdown to Christmas, and released a new video for “Cozy Little Christmas” on Monday.

Perry’s Christmas is extra special this year, since it is her first since getting engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The two were expected to get married before the end of the year as well, but a source recently told Us Weekly the wedding has been put on hold because of the particular location they want.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source explained, before adding, “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married.”

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in February.

