Katy Perry Ambushed by Fan Who Jumps Onstage and Grabs Her

Katy Perry’s recent Lifetimes Tour performance went awry when a fan stormed the stage and grabbed the star.

While the pop star performed “Hot N Cold” during Monday’s concert tour stop in Sydney, Australia, a fan jumped onto the stage and put their arm around her, as per a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Ever the professional, Perry continued to perform while walking briskly away from the concertgoer, who kept jumping around and dancing. It’s then that two security guards appeared to grab the trespasser, who attempted to wiggle out of their grasp. Two more security personnel then appeared at the side stage to help move the fan off-stage.

A fan jumped on stage at Katy Perry’s concert tonight.

pic.twitter.com/xVKf3mP2K5 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) June 9, 2025

“Well, there’s never going to be another show like this,” Perry acknowledged. “So just enjoy it, Sydney.”

X users who witnessed the encounter were shocked at how close the intruder was able to get to Perry before security intervened. “The way her security let him get all the way to her to make physical contact???” one person wrote, as another added, “the security is not doing their job. Glad the guy is not [dangerous].”



“I was there and she handled it super well,” one user claimed, adding, “I can’t imagine how scary that would’ve been. Imagine if that person had bad intentions, security took too long.” Another person praised Perry’s reaction, writing, “omg that’s not okay — why didn’t the security do something BEFORE???? i mean katy handled it professionally and didn’t panic, true performer behavior.”

Perry’s recent concert interruption follows another unplanned moment that occurred during the May 17 performance in Las Vegas. As the singer ran along the stage’s runway while singing “Part of Me,” her cone bra started to come undone. Noticing the start of a possible wardrobe malfunction, Perry slowed her run and changed up her dance while the bra could be fixed. “Oh s—, my bra is gonna come off,” she said in a video of the moment published to TikTok.