Katt Williams Accused of Attacking Waiter With Saltshaker

The waiter who Katt Williams allegedly attacked with a salt shaker in 2016 is suing the 46-year-old comedian, two years after the incident.

Kevin Oliveira claims that Williams, whose given name is Micah Sierra Williams, attacked him while he was working at Spondivits restaurant just south of Atlanta, Georgia in April 2016 after he asked Williams and his friends to wait for a table, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Oliveira claims that when he asked Williams to wait, he became upset, grabbed a nearby salt shaker and flung it at him, hitting him in the face. Oliveira claims in the lawsuit that Williams had become “annoyed and irate” and that witnesses saw the salt shaker hit him in the mouth.

Oliveira was transported to the hospital by ambulance and required “approximately 10 stitches” to treat a “severe” gash along his lips and mouth, the lawsuit claims.

The Blast reports Oliveira is seeking unspecified damages for medical expenses, impairment of earning capacity and past and future lost earnings.

“As a direct and proximate result of defendant’s criminal action, plaintiff Kevin Oliveira has medical expenses, bruises, soreness, loss of wages, emotional anxiety and distress,” the lawsuit alleges, according to Courthouse News Services. “Defendant’s act was done knowingly, willingly and with malicious intent.”

Williams was arrested following the incident, as was previously reported. The alleged incident was part of a string of arrests for Williams throughout 2016 in or around the Atlanta area. Between February and April of 2016, Williams was arrested and charged with various crimes four times. He was also arrested once while in Los Angeles, and once again in Atlanta in September 2016.

His first arrest was after he reportedly went behind the counter at a swimming pool supply store and punched the clerk. Then in March, Williams was arrested after threatening to kill his bodyguard and again after fighting with a 17-year-old boy at a Gainesville apartment complex. Finally in April, Williams was arrested for the salt shaker incident. His arrest in Los Angeles involved battery charges as well.

Williams’ Atlanta lawyer told the New York Daily News that the accusation is “an obvious attempt at a money grab.”

“This is someone trying to make money off of Mr. Williams,” Drew Findling said. “This is an old, frivolous accusation.”

In April 2017, Williams reportedly took a no-jail plea deal in his Beverly Hills robbery case involving jailed hip-hop mogul Suge Knight. Williams pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree robbery and was immediately sentenced to three years of probation and a year of anger management classes, the Los Angles County District Attorney said.