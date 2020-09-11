Katie Holmes' Rumored Partner Emilio Vitolo Jr. Was Reportedly Engaged Before Viral Kissing Photos

Katie Holmes' relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. just started and it is already getting messy. The 33-year-old chef was reportedly engaged to his live-in girlfriend before viral photos of him kissing Holmes, 41, surfaced earlier this week. Another report claims Holmes was aware of Vitolo's situation. Photos of Vitolo and Holmes on a date surfaced over the weekend, but a source told The Daily Mail the two have known each other since October.

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail published new photos of Holmes and Vitolo kissing outside a New York City restaurant. The next day, sources told The Daily Mail Vitolo was engaged to 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons. "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on. He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story," a friend, who asked that her name not be published, told the Mail. The friend said Emmons "devoted her life" to Vitolo. They lived together and even got a puppy in May.

Emmons thought she was getting married to Vitolo until photos of him with Holmes surfaced. "They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home," the friend said. The day the kissing photos were published, Vitolo texted Emmons, who is "traumatized" by how her relationship has ended, the friend said.

On Friday, The Daily Mail added another twist to the story. An insider told the outlet that Holmes knew Vitolo was engaged. Holmes reportedly met Vitolo through mutual friends and they have known each other since October. The relationship "intensified" after Holmes returned to New York from Ohio, where she was quarantined with her family. Holmes is acting "like a teenage girl in love" and Vitolo is "openly affectionate with her, left his fiancée to be with her and gives her something Jamie [Foxx] couldn't," the source said.

Back on Sept. 4, TMZ published the first photos of Holmes and Vitolo together. Then on Tuesday, the Daily Mail published photos of the two kissing. According to the Daily Mail's insider, those close to Holmes are "surprised by the way this romance happened and how open Katie is being about her new man." Some of her relatives are even "upset" over her "silly and ridiculous displays of love."

Holmes, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Crusie, dated Jamie Foxx for six years. They ended their very private relationship in August 2019. The two reportedly never intended to marry, but the Daily Mail's source said Holmes was not happy that Foxx retained a close relationship with Kristin Grannis, the mother of his 11-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop.