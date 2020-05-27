Kathy Griffin's Syringe Tweet About Donald Trump Sparks Massive Backlash
Kathy Griffin recently tweeted a comment suggesting that President Donald Trump should inject himself with a syringe full of air, and it has sparked a massive backlash. The since-deleted post was in response to a tweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who tweeted a quote from Trump regarding taking insulin. "I don't use insulim" Trump stated, then asking, "Should I be?"
Griffin replied to the quote by saying, "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick." Notably, a syringe full off air would cause a venous air embolism. This can lead to a number of fatal issues, such as heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure. Griffin's tweet has set off a flurry of responses online with many furious over the implication. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the tweet.
Serious question, what the hell has gotten into these Hollywood types? President Trump was elected & they’ve lost their ever loved minds.— Charles Rose (@LeasingDriver) May 27, 2020
Penalties. Threatening the president of the United States is a felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. The offense is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 maximum fine, a $100 special assessment, and 3 years of supervised release.— Steve Hosid (@stevehosid) May 27, 2020
I think it is disgraceful and she should be arrested for pushing for violence!— Michael Jones (@Michael28658182) May 27, 2020
She is very clever, isn't she? Not.— Cindy Beauciel 🗝 (@cindy_crawley) May 27, 2020
Hello @SecretService
It would be a double standard if he suggested someone inject themselves with bleach, which he didn’t. Your tweet is false. Should be banned from Twitter or at least have a fact-check warning.— E (@eohusby) May 27, 2020
Why is she still on @Twitter— Ceciley Vega 💎 (@cecileyv) May 27, 2020
March her off to jail. This is a clear violation of the Law.— Steve Hosid (@stevehosid) May 26, 2020
Is this the 3rd or 4th time she has threatened @realDonaldTrump? @SecretService— West vs East (@AnotherAcct007) May 27, 2020
She’ll say anything to gain attention. Unfortunately for her she’s just not relevant 🤷🏻♂️— Gibby_Lab (@Gibby_Lab) May 27, 2020
I’m sure @SecretService will capture all responses TY ❤️🙏 FYI This is NOT what all of us are thinking. Lucky for you. Someday, you’ll thank your lucky stars for our great @POTUS and those that support him.— Suzy-Q (@SuzyQ65211871) May 27, 2020
Psychos are unable to learn from their past mistakes and so just keep repeating them.— Logical Thinker (@LogicNotBias) May 27, 2020
What an incredibly sick woman! Wouldn’t this be considered a threat against @realDonaldTrump ? Lock her up!!!— JustJaclyn (@JackJJRK) May 27, 2020
Arrest this sociopath. She has threatened our President a few times— TDubya (@Tom41741033) May 27, 2020
She's at it again. pic.twitter.com/Gbqp1GDnKi— Cassie in MBSC (@DirtyMyrtleB) May 27, 2020