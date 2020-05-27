Kathy Griffin's Syringe Tweet About Donald Trump Sparks Massive Backlash

Kathy Griffin recently tweeted a comment suggesting that President Donald Trump should inject himself with a syringe full of air, and it has sparked a massive backlash. The since-deleted post was in response to a tweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who tweeted a quote from Trump regarding taking insulin. "I don't use insulim" Trump stated, then asking, "Should I be?"

Griffin replied to the quote by saying, "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick." Notably, a syringe full off air would cause a venous air embolism. This can lead to a number of fatal issues, such as heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure. Griffin's tweet has set off a flurry of responses online with many furious over the implication. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the tweet.