Judge Rejects Kathy Griffin’s Restraining Order Against CEO Neighbor Jeffrey Mezger

A judge has pulled Kathy Griffin's temporary restraining order against her neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

As The Blast reports, the judge dismissed the order, which was put in place after months of disputes between the two parties.

The two had each filed restraining orders against each other after the controversial comic repeatedly filed noise complaints against Mezger.

During one alleged 2016 incident, the KB Exec blatantly ignored Griffin's wishes to limit the noise. When security confronted him about the issue, he reportedly claimed he "just turned his backyard speakers in your (Kathy's) direction and blared [his] Johnny Cash loud," according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Griffin also alleges that Mezger has dumped trash onto her property.

As if those complaints were not enough, Mezger and the former Bravo personality have also gotten into numerous verbal arguments.

Those arguments have made headlines several times in recent months, with the most recent incident coming to light earlier in February.

The Huffington Post shared audio of Mezger engaged in an argument with the comic and her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick. In the surveliance footage audio, Mezger calls Griffin a "f—ing c—" and a "bald d—."

"Hey Randy, go f— yourself," Mezger said. "Seriously? You call on my grandkids at 9 o'clock? You're not even the f—ing owner. You're stuck with a f—ing bald d— who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on. Now you're calling the cops? F— you and f— Kathy. You're not our f—ing neighbor, you're a f—ing a—hole."

He later adds, "Let's declare war, a—hole, 'cause we got a lot to go for. Let's bring it on, you b—."

Mezger, through a representative, later apologized for that outburst in a statement to HuffPo.

"Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother," the KB Home spokesperson said. "He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes."

Griffin has not yet commented on the judges decision to remove the restraining order. As it currently stands, the only restraining order between the two parties is one that forbids Griffin from recording audio that comes from Mezger's backyard.