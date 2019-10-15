Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen, Calls Him ‘Horrible Boss’

Kathy Griffin had a reality show on Bravo from 2005-2010 and has also appeared in several comedy specials for the network, but she clearly isn’t a fan of her former boss, Andy Cohen, who served as Bravo’s Executive Vice President of Development and Talent until 2013.

“He was terrible to me, he fired me from Bravo, he was a horrible boss the entire time I was there,” Griffin said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday. “He gave himself a talk show and he still runs the network. He’s the only person in the history of television who gave himself a talk show that magically gets picked up every season.”

Cohen has been hosting his Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live, since 2009.

In addition to her relationship with Cohen, Williams also asked Griffin about her friendship with Anderson Cooper, with the comedian revealing that her former close friend has not been in her corner since the viral moment in 2017 when she was photographed holding a likeness of Donald Trump‘s severed head. After the photo was released, Griffin was fired from her slot as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside Cooper, and she lost other jobs as well.

Speaking to Williams about the scandal, Griffin added that her family and the family of her boyfriend, Randy Bick, now treat her differently.

“It has with our families,” she said when asked if the photo affected their relationship. “His family, they’re very vocal online with how they deal about me and that’s hard for him to deal with. And none of my family members talk to me. Not one Griffin has contacted me.”

After the photo went viral, the 58-year-old issued a apology on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize,” she wrote at the time. “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Over the weekend, a doctored video of Trump shooting several of his critics, including Griffin, former President Barack Obama and the late Sen. John McCain, began re-circulating online, prompting Griffin to issue a response.

“I’m depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” she tweeted on Sunday. “The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”

