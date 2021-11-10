Kathy Bates Joins Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart and More for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Live Event

The live table reading of the holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life benefiting the Ed Asner Family Center is adding another dose of star power in the form of Academy Award winner, Kathy Bates. Joining Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who is taking on the iconic role of George Bailey played inimitably by James Stewart, Bates has been cast as Ma Bailey — played in the original Frank Capra film by Beulah Bondi.



In a press release from The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), Bates and the cast will also be joined by autistic actress, Naomi Rubin who will be Violet Bick, made famous by Gloria Graham. Rubin is best known for her role in Netflix’s and Dear Evan Hansen. Rubin’s addition to the live, virtual table reading marks the Center’s first year casting an actor on the autism spectrum in a lead role for the annual table read.

“As an actor, I am honored and can’t believe I’ll be joining so many of my heroes in a live reading of this timeless classic as Violet Bick,” Rubin said. “As an autistic adult, I’m uniquely aware of the vital role the Center plays in the lives of families like mine. Our community is better and stronger because of Ed’s dedication and work on behalf of people of all abilities, and the Center is a living testament to his commitment.”

Per the release, previously announced autistic actors Spencer Harte, Domonique Brown, Chelsea Darnell, Ryan Booth and Lucas Salusky all actively participate in expressive enrichment programs at the Center. Darnell is being honored at this year’s event for her role as the Center’s Social Director, assisting in the creation and implementation of a wide variety of programs, including The Dating Spectrum. Victor Nelli (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine–Nine), whose daughter also participates in programs offered by The Center, returns for a second year as director.

Bates and Rubin join Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Ron Funches, Mandy Patinkin, Phil LaMarr, Ed Harris, George Wendt, Ben Mankiewicz and host Tom Bergeron for the live online table read on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. PT. The virtual table read will also be produced in partnership with Turner Classic Movies and is sponsored among the likes of MeTV, Disney, Warner Bros., and CBS.

The second annual virtual evening event, hosted by Bergeron, will pay tribute to the late Ed Asner and benefit his foundation, TEAFC, which promotes mental health and enrichment programs for children with special needs and their families. “My father’s passing has left an indescribable hole in my heart. For our annual fundraising gala this year, I want to honor my father’s legacy as both a legendary actor and a staunch advocate for people of all abilities. I would like to thank Turner Classic Movies for partnering to support our effort to raise much-needed funds for special needs families and I am eternally grateful for the support shown by our amazing cast. I would also like to thank MeTV for their generous sponsorship of this event,” Matt Asner, son of Ed Asner & Co-Founder of The Ed Asner Family Center, said in the press release.

For a minimum donation of $25 this holiday season, your entire household can enjoy the exclusive experience. Audiences and fans of the event can also purchase commemorative holiday gift collections, including custom artwork and a limited edition T-shirt, all created specifically for this event. For superfans excited about the event, the collection will also include The Official Bailey Family Cookbook with recipes inspired by It’s A Wonderful Life and a 75th Anniversary Blu-ray of the film. There will also be a silent auction with items perfect for the holiday season and a musical intermission.

For tickets, sponsorship and event information visit the website for more details and how to watch with your own Zoom code. Tickets are now available starting at $25 USD.