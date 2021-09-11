Kathryn Prescott, ‘Dog’s Journey’ and ‘Skins’ Star, Hospitalized After Being Hit by Cement Truck

British actress Kathryn Prescott is in a New York City hospital after being hit by a cement truck while crossing the street, her twin sister and fellow Skins star Megan Prescott, revealed Friday. Prescott, 30, suffered multiple injuries and underwent a complicated surgery. She is alone in New York without any family members while recovering, her sister wrote. Megan was first denied an exception to coronavirus travel restrictions, but on Saturday morning, she revealed that she will be allowed to travel to New York to visit Prescott.

Prescott was crossing a street in New York on Sept. 7 when she was hit by a cement truck, Megan wrote on Instagram. She suffered a broken pelvis in two places and broken bones in her leg, foot, and left hand. Prescott is “incredibly lucky” to be alive and will not be paralyzed, Megan wrote. Her doctors believe she will make a full recovery with the “correct care right now.”

The A Dog’s Journey star will have to go through the rehab and recovering process alone, since she does not have family in the U.S., Megan wrote. “I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again,” Prescott’s twin sister continued. “I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

Megan applied to the U.S. embassy in the U.K. for an exemption to current coronavirus travel restrictions that ban any non-U.S. citizen from entering the U.S. However, the application was denied on Friday, leaving Megan “devastated.” She noted that she is vaccinated and has documents confirming the extent of Prescott’s injuries. “If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out,” Megan wrote.

On Saturday morning, Megan had good news to share. She was approved to travel to New York to be with Prescott. While she celebrated this, she also asked her fans to keep in mind that many others are not so lucky to be with their families during the pandemic. “I will be able to be with Kathryn tomorrow and that is absolutely amazing but please take a minute to think about what’s happening to so many others right now who don’t have the luxury of so much support and who can’t get to their families,” she wrote. “I am incredibly lucky but so many others won’t be.”

Megan also shared a link to a GoFundMe page their brother Ben Prescott launched to raise funds so he can travel to the U.S. Ben is required to quarantine in Canada for two weeks before going to the U.S., unlike Megan.

Prescott is best known for playing Emily Fitch on the British teen drama Skins from 2009 to 2010. She also starred on MTV’s Finding Carter from 2014 to 2015. In 2019, she played CJ Montgomery in A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to A Dog’s Purpose.