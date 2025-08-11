Kathie Lee Gifford Cracks Morbid Joke, Says She’ll ‘Probably Go a Lot Sooner’ Than Her Friend

Despite her friend dealing with breast cancer for the last few years, Kathie Lee Gifford recently joked that her friend will probably outlive her. The former daytime talk show became emotional as she reflected on life.

Gifford claimed her time is running out, and her comments came after she spoke about having a “really, really tough three years.” She spoke about mortality during the City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Luncheon on Tuesday where she presented an award to her former Today show costar, Jill Martin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said that Martin, 49, has been there for her on her “personal therapist’s orders.” describing Martin, who was diagnosed with cancer as “one of my favorite people on the entire planet” – and the only person who could make her return to New York from her comfortable abode in Tennessee.

“Over the years, our friendship has deepened us,” Gifford said. “Many do, if you are blessed. And honestly, I think about Jill and I smile even when she was going through her journey and she still is. We would get on the phone together and we pray and we’d laugh. I thank her for what she was doing for others.”

Gifford encouraged attendees to support one another, telling them to “be there for people” and “whatever their journey is because it might change the next day,” she said, fighting back tears. “So when I say that Jill will be my friend for life, I mean it,” she said. “She will be there for me and I will be there for her. I’ll probably go a lot sooner. In fact, tick-tock, I better get off the stage.”

Gifford has focused on her family time since losing her longtime husband, Frank Gifford, in 2015. She’s been reveling in grandmotherhood, with both of her children having their own families.