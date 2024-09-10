Kathie Lee Gifford Ready to Date Again After 'Tough' Breakup

Kathy Lee Gifford refuses to allow heartbreak to stop her from finding love. A source tells Closer that she's putting herself back out there. "She's still got plenty of physical therapy ahead of her, but she can walk again without help and that was enough for her to get back out there and start living again," the source says. This spring, the former Today co-host told People she and Richard Spitz split.

"I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently," the 70-year-old explained at the time. "And you know, it's always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It's something you miss when it doesn't last." Her eagerness comes as she is recovering from a scary fall over the summer.

She fell while recovering from a hip replacement in July in her four-story house, fracturing her pelvis. She spent a week in the hospital, as well as bed rest and physical therapy. "I went too fast, in stupid shoes and I went tumbling." She told People in July the fall itself was "more painful than anything I went through with the hip."

Now, a source tells Closer she's happy to be on the mend. "She's a very social person, she can't stand being cooped up in bed so while plenty of people might still be taking it easy in her situation, she's just not happy at home," the source says.

The source adds: "She's not taking her recovery for granted, she's still following her doctor's orders and not overdoing it, but she really needed to snap out of her rut. Being stuck in the house was that much harder because she's still dealing with some heartache after getting dumped earlier this year. It's no secret it hit her pretty hard when Richard broke things off because she was looking at him as marriage material. But she's determined not to wallow anymore and has picked herself up, dusted herself off, and she's now saying she's ready to date again. She may even team up with her good friend Hoda."

The former morning show personality was previously married to composer Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1983. She was then married to former NFL star Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. She shared two adult children with her late husband.