Katharine McPhee Hits Back at Trolls Criticizing Engagement to David Foster

“Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” the former Scorpion star tweeted. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

The tweet was met with messages of support from her fans and supportive GIFs. Even Back to the Future star Lea Thompson chimed in, writing “I LOVE YOU!!!” Thompson co-starred on Scorpion as McPhee’s on-screen mother.

I LOVE YOU!!! — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 7, 2018

McPhee’s tweet came just a few days after her representative confirmed she and Foster got engaged in Italy over the weekend. McPhee also confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a text chain with Just Jared founder Jared Eng.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri,” McPhee wrote. “Totally dark only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end, he spared me.” She added a tears of joy emoji.

McPhee, 34, and Foster, 68, started dating last year and made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala in May. They also attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s ball in England the week before heading to Italy.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together. They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense,” an insider told Us Weekly about their relationship last fall.

This will be Foster’s fifth marriage and McPhee’s second. She was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014. Foster performed at McPhee and Cokas’ wedding, sitting behind a piano while she sang “Unforgettable” and Cokas sang “She’s Got A Way.”

Foster also has five daughters, three of whom are older than McPhee. The age difference was not lost on his daughters, who have been making jokes about them on social media. Erin Foster, 35, even jokingly called her future stepmom “Mommmyyy” on Instagram.

Despite that, McPhee does have the approval of Foster’s children.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does,” Sara Foster, 37, told Us Weekly in December.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF