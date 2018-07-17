Katharine McPhee’s Dad Dies Days After David Foster Engagement

Weeks after her engagement to David Foster, Katharine McPhee is mourning the loss of her father, Daniel McPhee.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this….But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated. He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us,” McPhee wrote in an emotional Instagram caption Tuesday.

“Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above,” she wrote, before thanking her friends for their support over the past two days. “Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts. 💔”

The heartbroken caption accompanied two photos of McPhee and her father. Sympathetic fans took to the comment section to send their support to the singer.

“So sorry for your loss. Condolences and prayers to you and your family,” one person wrote.

“So very sorry for your tremendous loss,” another said.

“I still clearly remember when you were singing on American Idol stage as one of the finalists, your father was always there watching you, giving supports and even crying to see you on stage! I knew it that he was an amazing father. And you look like him as well… my deep condolence,” someone else wrote.

Two days before opening up about her father’s death, McPhee abruptly canceled her Waitress performance to be with her loved ones, but did not give further details at the time.

“Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows,” she tweeted on Saturday. “I’m having to fly back to L.A. right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love.”

The tragedy occurred just weeks after Foster popped the question to McPhee while the couple was vacationing in Italy. It will be McPhee’s second marriage and Foster’s fifth. The music producer, 68, was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. McPhee married Nick Cokas in 2008 and filed for divorce in 2014.

McPhee, 34, and Foster started dating in 2017 and have stayed private about their relationship, although Foster opened up a little bit about the engagement in an interview last week.

While appearing on Access Hollywood on Thursday, Foster briefly discussed his engagement.

“We’re all great. We’re all happy,” he said. “And you know, for some reason, with the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like interesting news to people, so we’re just going to roll with it.”

When asked if he remembered the first time he met McPhee on American Idol, Foster chose to redirect the conversation. “How about my tour?” he replied.