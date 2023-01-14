Katey Sagal Shares 'Married With Children' Throwback Photo

Katey Sagal has plenty of TV mileage on her odometer at this point. Despite her success on series like Sons of Anarchy and her new recurring role on The Conners, many fans still identify Sagal for her role as Peggy Bundy on Married...With Children.

Sagal is certainly aware of this, giving her New Year's throwback a bit more gusto than in past years. The throwback photo captures Peggy in her best leopard print leotard.

"How are those new year's exercise resolutions holding up?" Sagal wrote in the caption. "Hitting the barbells or the bon bons??"

Fans of Sagal and Married...With Children were quick to chime in with their own takes. "You just need a hand from Jim Jupiter, the healthiest man in Chicago!" one fan wrote, referencing the Chicago fitness guru connected to the scene. "Doing 100 days of no alcohol. Today is day 6. I have folded. Was a brave effort. Back to day 1 tomorrow," another added. "Why did I read this in Peggy's voice? One of my all time favorite shows!! Definitely taught me plenty," a third added.

Sagal played Peggy Bundy for a decade, providing the perfect foil and love interest to perennial loser and Polk High football great Al Bundy. Her iconic red hair actually started the series as her own hair, but evolved into a large wig later in the series.

After Married was canceled, Sagal ended up on several different notable series, in roles that new fans have grown to love. This includes Leela on Futurama, Gemma on Sons of Anarchy which won her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress, and recently, as Louise Goldufski-Conner on The Conners, the spin off sequel to Roseanne. Her character recently made a return after the cancellation of Rebel, leaving her free to return to the series full time and explore her character's romance with Dan Conner, played by the legendary John Goodman.