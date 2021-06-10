Kate Winslet Unloads Manhattan Condo for Seven-Figure Sum

✖

Kate Winslet didn't make much of a profit, if any, on her Manhattan condo she just sold. While she may not have made much off of it, she still sold it for millions. The actress sold her place for $5.3 million although the asking price was $5.7 million.

The gorgeous 3,000 square-foot residence is located in the West Chelsea Arts District. According to the Hollywood Reporter, between the cost of renovations and improvements, plus real estate fees, she didn't take away much after she purchased the home for $4.995 with her now ex-husband, Sam Mendes, 17 years ago. While she didn't profit a lot, she has made money on it throughout the years when renting it out. For a while, the 45-year-old would rent her penthouse out for $30,000 a month; the taxes alone for the property cost $7,200 per month.

The gorgeous home has some beautiful features including 13-foot ceilings, over two-dozen over-sized windows that wrap around for beautiful city views, accented with whitewashed wide oak floors. In one room, there are floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a cozy fireplace and an open-concept kitchen. There are four bedrooms, some of which have large walk-in closets. There are 3.5 baths that are very vintage style with tiled showers and perfect-for-soaking tubs. To enjoy some fresh air, there is also a 1,700 square-foot wrap-around roof deck that offers all the city sights.

While the Titanic actress sold her multi-million dollar home, Kourtney Kardashian just purchased one. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently purchased a home in Palm Springs near her mother, Kris Jenner's, vacation home. The 42-year-old recently gave her millions of fans an inside peek into her new place over Memorial Day weekend when she and boyfriend, Travis Barker, spent time there with her kids. The couple seemingly had a great time playing outside and sliding down water slides. The sweet pair also rolled down a few hills with her children onto what looked like a golf course in her back yard.

The couple have been making headlines recently after their steamy romance took a quick turn from their decades-long friendship. Over the summer of 2020, onlookers were certain Kardashian was getting back together with the father of her children, Scott Disick, but she surprised everyone when she started giving hints that she and Barker were more than just friends. While this may have been a shock to some, it's a relationship that has her family's full support.