Kate Spade Reportedly Distanced Herself From Friends Before Apparent Suicide

Kate Spade reportedly became withdrawn from her friends and family shortly before her death, leading many to worry about her mental well being.

Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 55 in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday morning, according to police. The fashion icon allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances, telling her it’s not her fault.

“Kate definitely seemed to distance herself recently and her family and her family was worried about her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She ventured out less and less and some friends began to wonder what was wrong. People who were used to hanging out social with her started to worry about her because she was nowhere to be seen.

“Kate’s suicide has been extremely heartbreaking and has left some friends confused because she kept a happy personal for so long,” the source continued. “But those that knew her well, know she suffered for years with depression.”

The source added that Spade “tried desperately to hide” her struggle with depression.

“She truly cared about her brand and didn’t want the public to know of her pain,” the source says. “Kate’s suicide has made some friends question what they could have done to change the horrific outcome. She definitely hid the truth of her intense suffering from so many friends, and in turn they had no idea she needed help.”

The focus for Spade’s loved one, the source noted, is to care for well-being of her daughter Frances Beatrix, whom she shared with husband Andy.

“Right now we are all looking for answers and are so worried for her young daughter,” the source says. “Kate loved her daughter so much, but clearly couldn’t endure the pain any longer.”

Spade’s sister, Reta Saffo, talked to The Kansas City Star Tuesday claiming Kate suffered from mental illness for the last few years of her life and was self-medicating with alcohol.

“I will say this was not unexpected by me. I’d flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past 3-4 years to help her to get the treatment she needed (inpatient hospitalization). She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive,” Saffo wrote in an email to the publication.

Spade is survived by several family members, including daughter Frances, sister Saffo, husband and business partner Andy, and his brother, actor David Spade.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).