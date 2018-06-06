Kate Spade Reportedly Depressed Before Suicide Because Husband Wanted a Divorce

Kate Spade’s husband, Andy, was reportedly seeking a divorce before her apparent suicide on Tuesday.

Spade, 55, was found dead in her Upper East Side apartment on Tuesday morning. According to a report by TMZ, her husband was seeking a divorce before the tragedy, and she was resisting with everything she had. Law enforcement officials spoke to the outlet about their interviews with Andy Spade following the suicide.

Andy, brother of comedian David Spade, was reportedly living outside of the family home in Manhattan. He and Kate bought the place in 1999 at the height of their success in the fashion industry, but Andy was reportedly living away in a nearby apartment recently.

He told police that he was the one pursuing the divorce, but right up until her passing Kate did not want it. She left behind a suicide note addressed primarily to their daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix Spade. In it, she called out her husband.

“This has nothing to do with you,” read part of the note, according to Page Six. “Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

The outlet also reported that Andy Spade was at the family home on Park Avenue when Kate’s body was discovered, though it was the housekeeper who actually found her. Spade reportedly hung herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob. The housekeeper discovered her at 10:20 a.m., though it is still unclear when she actually passed. A medical examiner is expected to conduct a full autopsy.

Andy Spade was present at 10:26 a.m., when police arrived and officially declared Spade dead. He has addressed the tragedy only though a statement made by the entire Spade family.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” it read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

NYPD Police Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters that there is no suspicion of foul play in the case.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.

Kate and Andy Spade met in college at Arizona State University. They moved to New York City together, and Andy helped Kate build her fashion empire from the ground up. The couple had been together for more than 30 years.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).