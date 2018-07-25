Kate Spade Famous Family Tree

Prominent fashion designer Kate Spade‘s sudden death of an apparent suicide shocked the entertainment industry Tuesday.

Leaving behind a husband and a young daughter, Spade’s legacy in fashion brought the admiration and sweet words of many Hollywood personalities after she was found dead at the age of 55 of an apparent suicide, leaving her start-studded family, friends and admirers to grieve for the tragic loss.

What happened

News of Spade’s untimely death came Tuesday with reports that the fashion designer had hanged herself with a scarf at the $6.2 million apartment she shared with her husband and daughter.

Spade reportedly left a suicide note in which she told her daughter the tragic loss was not her fault.

Family statement

After news broke of the Spade’s apparent suicide, her family released a statement to the public.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement to the Associated Press read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Andy Spade

Spade married husband Andy Spade in 2004.

According to TMZ, the couple met while attending Arizona State University and working at a clothing store. The couple launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993, eventually becoming the fashion powerhouse that launched the Kate Spade brand into the mainstream.

Andy was reportedly at the scene when the housekeeper called 911 to report Spade’s death.

Frances Beatrix Spade

Spade left behind daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, who was born in 2005. The fashion designer reportedly took a decade-long hiatus to raise her daughter before making her comeback with the Frances Valentine brand that bears her name. In interviews, Spade said she wouldn’t trade the time she spent at home with her daughter for a “million years.”

In Spade’s suicide note, the fashion designer reportedly wrote to her daughter that her suicide was “not her fault.”

David Spade

Andy’s brother is none other than Hollywood actor David Spade, best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s and films including Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt and Grown Ups.

David also attended Arizona State University, where he graduated with a degree in business.

Rachel Brosnahan

Spade was also Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachelo Brosnahan’s aunt.

“…I do know that one of Aunt Katie’s influences was my fabulous grandmother, June, who always had a closet full of amazing shoes and scarves and handbags,” Brosnahan told The Los Angeles Times.

Brosnahan’s mother Eve Brosnahan also spoke to press today through tears, “It’s very difficult. I can’t right now. i just can’t.”

Bryan Spade

Andy and David also have another brother, Bryan. The Spade brothers were reportedly born in Michigan but moved to Scottsdale, Arizona early in their lives.

Her Father

Although Spade made her name in the fashion world, her family had a legacy in the construction industry.

According to The New York Times, her father ran a construction business that built roads and bridges in Kansas City. The New York Times called Spade “a nice girl who grew up with Buicks and Schwinns near the country club in Kansas City.”

Celebrities Pay Their Respects

Spade’s niece Whitney Pozgay, who runs the fashion brand WHIT, reportedly wept when Page Six reached for comment on her aunt’s death.

“She was wonderful,” she said. “We have no comment at this time. We are just learning about it through media reports.”

Spade sold her brand about 10 years ago and has not been involved since, but the company released a statement expressing its condolences.

“Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time,” Julia Curry, a senior manager for the brand, said in the statement.

Chelsea Clinton also shared her condolences, sharing she was given her first Kate Spade bag in college by her grandmother.

“I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart,” Clinton tweeted