'Kate Plus 8' Star Mady Gosselin Masks up in New Selfie

Mady Gosselin is following her COVID-19 protocols. One of the stars of Kate Plus 8, Gosselin shared a selfie that showed her rocking a face mask on Monday night. She even poked fun at herself as she was sporting an all green-mask and sweater, adding a second photo of a stack of Del Monte green beans and captioning the photo, “Twins.”

Gosselin is one of eight children of Kate and Jon Gosselin. Mady is the oldest along with her twin, Cara, at 20-years-old. Her sextuplet-siblings -- Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel -- came four years later. Gosselin is currently living with her mother. She poked some fun at her mother in one of her Instagram posts on Nov. 25, one that showed her sporting some shades. “Sunglasses brought to you by Kate,” the caption read. Her mother didn’t waste any time responding to the post, wondering whether or not she was being sarcastic or not. “Wait! Are those mine? I really like them if so,” she commented. “Can’t tell if you do or not based on your caption. Sounds a wee bit sarcastic to me?!”

The family found itself in headlines at the start of the holiday season. Gosselin ended up spilling some tea about the family’s Thanksgiving. The college student said their Thanksgiving had a “real life” fight break out. She even brought up that was she preparing to do a TikTok that day, following a trend of users sharing fake fights at the table a la Gossip Girl, but that instead it turned out she didn’t even have to go to that extent. “I was going to make my family do this trend at dinner but then it happened in real life,” she shared in her video. There were no specifics revealed but it didn’t seem to be too major of an issue as she later clarified that it was nothing more than some family disagreement that was quickly settled. As for their family home, this was the final holiday in their Pennsylvania house. Kate ended up selling the property, which stretched across 7,591 square feet and 23 acres, in November for $1.3 million.

Kate Plus 8 debuted in 2007 and aired for 11 seasons up until 2017. The series was formerly known as Jon and Kate Plus 8 prior to the couple’s divorce in 2009.