Kate Moss Recalls Johnny Depp Gifting Her Diamond Necklace 'Out of the Crack of His Ass'

Kate Moss recently shared a surprising story from her time dating Johnny Depp, recalling a time he gifted her a diamond necklace "out of the crack of his ass." Speaking to British Vogue, Moss shared the story, saying "They were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his ass."

Elaborating on how Depp bestowed the gift on her, Moss explained, "We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum. Can you have a look?' And I was like, 'What?' And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace." Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998. After their relationship ended, Moss went on to date media mogul and film editor Jefferson Hack, with whom she shares one child. Depp went on to date French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The pair share two children.

Moss' relationship with Depp made headlines earlier this summer after she came to his defense in the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After it was alleged that Depp assaulted Moss at the time they dated, she firmly denied the claims, saying under oath, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs." Speaking out about the situation during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island, Moss explained, "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

The bizarre diamond necklace story is just one of a few interesting stories that have emerged about Depp over the past few weeks. In early August, Depp's Deppromantic relationship with actress Ellen Barkin made headlines, after it was revealed that she claimed Depp gave her drugs before their first sexual encounter. In a recently released deposition, which was taken as part of Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Barkin — whom Depp dated back in the mid-90s before his relationship with Moss — spoke candidly about what happened between the two of them. The deposition had been sealed but was recently unsealed, per Us Weekly.

"He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever," she alleged in the recording. "I protested a little and then – not too much. And that was that." The former Animal Kingdom star went on to clarify that she was not accusing Depp of assault," adding, "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f—." The actress also said she "wasn't surprised" when Depp allegedly threw a bottle of wine at her. "There was always an air of violence around him," she said. "He's a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see." Depp has reportedly not commented on the claims.