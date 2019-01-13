Kate Middleton’s Younger Brother James Middleton Makes His Instagram Public

James Middleton’s Instagram might bring you the joy you need in 2019.

The least well-known member of the Middleton family recently made his Instagram account public, and features a wide variety of adorable dog photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Town & Country reports, Kate Middleton‘s brother is known for breeding the four-legged pets. He moved to Scotland back in September to become a tour guide at Glen Affric Lodge, when he admitted to press that he had four dogs.

View this post on Instagram The ever growing 🐾 pack A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

“The countryside is where I’m happiest and I’ll be taking my four dogs to Glen Affric with me,” he said. It seems that since then, he’s adopted five more.

He recently took to the social media platform to congratulate one of his dogs for becoming a “PAT dog,” which stands for Pets As Therapy.

“Animals can provide a sense of calm, comfort, or safety and divert attention away from a stressful situation and toward one that provides pleasure… I am a huge believer in this and Ella has done so much for me.”

Middleton does not just settle for taking photos with dogs. He recently posted a selfie of himself cuddling with a lamb, and also one where he played a chicken.

Duchess Kate’s brother may be living his best Scottish life, but he has also opened up about the things that give him a hard time, including his battle with depression.

“I know I’m richly blessed and live a privileged life. But it did not make me immune to depression,” Middleton wrote in an article for The Daily Mail published on Friday. “It is tricky to describe the condition. It is not merely sadness. It is an illness, a cancer of the mind.”

He added: “It’s not a feeling but an absence of feelings. You exist without purpose or direction. I couldn’t feel joy, excitement or anticipation — only heart-thudding anxiety propelled me out of bed in the morning. I didn’t actually contemplate suicide — but I didn’t want to live in the state of mind I was in either.”

In the story, Middle credited Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry for helping him find the strength to speak about his clinical depression, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“I feel compelled to talk about it openly because this is precisely what my brother-in-law Prince William, my sister Catherine and Prince Harry are advocating through their mental health charity Heads Together,” he noted. “They believe we can only tackle the stigma associated with mental illness if we have the courage to change the national conversation, to expel its negative associations. So it wouldn’t be honest to suppress my story. I want to speak out, and they are my motivation for doing so.”