Kate Middleton Will Wear a Tiara at Upcoming Event, Sparking Speculation on Her Choice

Royal watchers are about to see a whole lot of bling at Buckingham Palace. According to PEOPLE, Queen Elizabeth will host the annual Diplomatic Corps reception on Wednesday, Dec. 11, which means that various members of the royal family, like Kate Middleton, will be decked out tiaras, gowns, and, of course, a ton of glam.

As of right now, it’s unclear which tiara that the Duchess of Cambridge will wear. However, PEOPLE reported that she is likely to wear her Lover’s Knot tiara, which is also referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot. The tiara features pearls hanging from diamond pretzel-shaped knots and was once also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. The piece is more than a century old and was originally commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913 or 1914. It is also a replica of the tiara worn by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse.

It’s a pretty safe bet that Middleton will wear the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, as she has worn the piece at the last four Diplomatic Corps receptions.

The last time that Middleton wore the tiara was back in June at a State Banquet to welcome President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom. At the same event, the duchess debuted her blue sash bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth for the Royal Victorian Order. The palace announced that the queen would give Middleton the honor in April. The short statement from the official royal family website read, “The Queen has been pleased to make the following appointment to the Royal Victorian Order. To be a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) – HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.”

The website also details that the Royal Victorian Order is “the personal gift of the Sovereign, this honour is awarded to those who have served The Queen or the monarchy in a particular way.” As you might have guessed, the honor was originally established by Queen Victoria back in 1896. Middleton reportedly received the honor during a special ceremony with the queen on May 3 at Windsor Castle.

As Town & Country noted, Middleton isn’t the only member of the royal family who has received this “personal gift.” Prince Harry, Prince Phillip, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have all received the honor, among many others.

So, not only will Middleton wear a tiara at the upcoming Diplomatic Corps event, but she’ll also be sporting a sash reflecting her prestigious honor from the queen. Sounds like a royal-worthy get-up if there ever was one.