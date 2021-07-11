Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since COVID-19 Exposure Quarantine

✖

Kate Middleton is getting back to her royal duties shortly following her isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. According to Cosmopolitan, Middleton made her first appearance after that isolation period at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge was not only able to attend the event, but she also handed out the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final.

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace shared that Middleton would be isolating after she came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, Prince William, did not have to isolate. The duchess was adhering to British protocol, which requires an individual who comes into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days. Kensington Palace shared that Middleton was not experiencing any symptoms, but would be taking all of the necessary precautions. A representative for the Palace issued a statement to the Today Show, which read, "Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

The Palace did not share when Middleton was exposed to the individual who tested positive for COVID. But, her isolation required her to cancel multiple events, including some for the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament. Still, the duchess' isolation was able to be wrapped up in time for her to attend the women's singles final match on Saturday, which was between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. She then presented the trophy to the winner, Barty. Cosmopolitan noted that Middleton has been giving out the trophy to the winner since 2016 when she took over the patronage for Wimbledon's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from Queen Elizabeth II.

Middleton was required to isolate earlier this week even though she previously received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In May, she announced on Twitter that she received the first dose, sharing a photo of herself getting the vaccine. She wrote alongside the photo, "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."