Kate Middleton Quarantining After Positive COVID-19 Contact

✖

Kate Middleton is in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for Kensington Palace announced Monday. The Duchess of Cambridge is abiding by British protocol that people who come into contact with someone who is infected self-isolate for 10 days. Middleton's health doesn't appear to have been affected at this point, as the Palace shared she was not experiencing any symptoms.

"Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," the representative for the Palace announced in a statement, as per TODAY. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Middleton was vaccinated against COVID-19 in May, announcing on Twitter when she received her first dose of the vaccine. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum," she wrote alongside a photo of being vaccinated. "I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

It's unclear when Middleton was exposed to the virus, but attended multiple public events over the weekend, including Wimbledon Friday, where she met with the staff at the All England Club kitchens and made her way through Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum. She also attended the England Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium with husband Prince William and son Prince George on June 29.

William contracted COVID-19 himself in April 2020 but didn't reveal his diagnosis until November when he had fully recovered. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly kept news of his diagnosis private in order to avoid alarming the country at the height of the pandemic, according to BBC. The royal second in line for the throne did not tell anyone about his positive test result because "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone", according to The Sun. He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, according to the paper.

His father, Prince Charles, contracted COVID-19 shortly before his son, but only experienced mild symptoms as he isolated to recover. "I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through," he told Sky News at the time.