Kate Middleton Report Claims She Dropped Clue About Having Twins

Is the British royal family getting ready to welcome another little one to the crew? Well, if the International Business Times is concerned, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly set to welcome twins into the family. Although, the news has not yet been confirmed by the pair themselves.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but they may be getting ready to add two more babies to their brood. And apparently, one of the duke’s recent overseas engagements might shed some light on this possible baby news.

The IBT reported that William traveled to Oman on Monday, Dec. 2, for some official royal duties. They went on to report that Middleton was not with him for this journey, which may be a sign that she is pregnant since she has skipped various royal events in the past due to pregnancy. Additionally, IBT reported that Oman is one of the countries that the Center for Disease Control listed as one with an ongoing malaria risk. The CDC recommends that pregnant women should avoid the country for that reason.

But, is this information enough to deduce that Middleton is pregnant? It’s probably best not to jump to that conclusion just yet. It’s worth noting that IBT‘s report has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace. Until Kensington Palace or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves confirm the news, it is simply speculation at this point to surmise that Middleton is pregnant.

Furthermore, Middleton has not taken a step back from public, royal duties. As the official Kensington Palace Twitter account detailed, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a celebration at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 3 with Queen Elizabeth and various world leaders. The celebration was held to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance.

Whether Middleton is pregnant or not, in late October, a source told Us Weekly that the duchess “would love to have one more child.” “They love playing together and being creative,” the insider also told the publication about George, Charlotte, and Louis’ close bond. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”

The source also discussed the three royal tots’ personalities. “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention,” the insider shared, “whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader.”

But, will Middleton and William add another little one to that close sibling dynamic? Only time, and the royals, will tell.